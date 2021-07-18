National Parks

-
The House has passed a bill by U.S. Congresswoman Annie Kuster that would redesignate the Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site in New Hampshire as a…
On today's show:Civics 101: EmolumentsThreshold: Episode 3. You can listen to this full episode and read more about it here. "Haunting" from The Memory…
On today's show:Threshold: Episode 2. You can listen to this full episode and read more about it here. Civics 101: National Debt and The Deficit "When…
On today's show:Civics 101 - Declaring War"'Please Call Stella': Capturing English, from Afrikaans to Zulu." Producer Rebecca Sheir taks a look -- and…
The National Park Service celebrated its 100th birthday on Thursday. New Hampshire’s only national park is Saint-Gaudens, the home, studio, and gardens of…
There are a lot of adjectives used to describe great white sharks: Giant. Fearsome. Deadly. But author and naturalist Sy Montgomery has seen sharks up…
With spring springing and trees budding, it's time to think about spending some serious time outdoors. With so many choices, we asked a seasoned travel…
Starting this month, fourth graders and their families are now able to get into the Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site in Cornish free of charge.That’s…
The National Park Service reports that only 7% of annual park visitors are African American. On today’s show, we delve into environmental and cultural…
