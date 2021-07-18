-
Consumers will have more than 50 plans to choose from next year on the Affordable Care Act health exchange, according to the New Hampshire Insurance…
Politicians in New Hampshire have done plenty of arguing over the Affordable Care Act. Today, lawyers were given a turn.A long-awaited hearing was held at…
After several stops and starts, the Insurance Department has agreed to a formal hearing on the adequacy of Anthem’s narrow network of hospitals.The move…
The Insurance Department kicked off a series of public meetings on Wednesday looking into network adequacy standards, with a focus on health plans that…
Massachusetts-based Minuteman Health says New Hampshire’s insurance marketplace is "ripe for disruption."The company plans on competing with Anthem next…
Health insurance products sold in New Hampshire’s exchange would face public hearings under a bill passed by the Senate.Supporters say the hearings will…
As the only company participating in New Hampshire's insurance exchange, Anthem is facing additional scrutiny for its decision to exclude 10 of the…
Consumers will have more health insurance options in New Hampshire starting in 2015. Massachusetts-based non-profit Minuteman Health says it plans to…
The New Hampshire Insurance Department is denying a complaint filed by Frisbie Memorial Hospital over its exclusion from Anthem’s provider network for…