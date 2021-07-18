-
Myanmar, Inc.Australia today announced that it is relaxing political sanctions against the country formerly known as Burma. The US and England will soon follow…
The rapid pace of political change in Myanmar in the past year — capped by the recent election of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to Parliament — has tourists and foreign investors rushing to the country. And it's starting to get a little crowded.
Myanmar is opening up, after a nominally civilian government replaced a decades-old military regime last year and began political changes. The metamorphosis is occurring from the top down. But crucial questions remain unanswered, and it's unclear whether the moves are permanent.
Aung San Suu Kyi is campaigning for a seat in parliament to represent a rural district four hours from the country's biggest city, Yangon. It's a scene that seemed impossible only a few months ago, before the country's military-backed government began a process of reform aimed at ending international sanctions.