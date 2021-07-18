© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Myanmar

    Word of Mouth
    Myanmar, Inc.
    Australia today announced that it is relaxing political sanctions against the country formerly known as Burma. The US and England will soon follow…
  • A foreigner pauses to look at the glittering Shwedagon Pagoda, a famous landmark in Myanmar, in Yangon in February. The country's tourism industry is racing to keep up with the rush of visitors now that Myanmar is opening to the outside world.
    National
    Myanmar's Isolation Gives Way To A Flood Of Visitors
    Michael Sullivan
    ,
    The rapid pace of political change in Myanmar in the past year — capped by the recent election of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to Parliament — has tourists and foreign investors rushing to the country. And it's starting to get a little crowded.
  • Supporters greet Myanmar's pro-democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, atop her vehicle, as she arrives at an election campaign rally in Thongwa village, Myanmar, on Sunday. The country's new government is holding legislative elections on April 1.
    How Far Will The Changes In Myanmar Go?
    Anthony Kuhn
    ,
    Myanmar is opening up, after a nominally civilian government replaced a decades-old military regime last year and began political changes. The metamorphosis is occurring from the top down. But crucial questions remain unanswered, and it's unclear whether the moves are permanent.
  • Ethnic Karen women welcome opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi to War Thein Kha village. The area is in Kawhmu Township, which Suu Kyi is campaigning to represent in Myanmar's parliament.
    National
    Opposition Leader Bets On Myanmar Reforms
    Anthony Kuhn
    ,
    Aung San Suu Kyi is campaigning for a seat in parliament to represent a rural district four hours from the country's biggest city, Yangon. It's a scene that seemed impossible only a few months ago, before the country's military-backed government began a process of reform aimed at ending international sanctions.