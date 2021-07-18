-
Most Fridays, between 300 and 400 people gather to pray at the Islamic Society of New Hampshire's mosque in Manchester. But starting Friday, the doors…
Religious leaders met with Senator Maggie Hassan, an FBI agent, and state officials Tuesday to discuss efforts to protect places of worship from terrorist…
Dozens of people gathered at the Islamic Center of Greater Concord Friday to remember the 50 people killed at two mosques last week in Christchurch, New…
Members of a new mosque in Keene will gather with local community leaders tonight for a Ramadan celebration.Will Coley moved to Keene from Tennessee to…
The Islamic Society of Concord has moved into its very own mosque, after 15 years of renting space.In their new home, congregants now have a private space…