millennials

Once, a utopian experiment burned bright and brief in the Great North Woods.Though any physical traces of Franconia College have vanished under the…
Looking back on my past two years as a single person fitfully dating in New Hampshire, I don’t actually remember most of the first dates I’ve been on. I…
A new survey of New Hampshire's younger residents seeks to understand what attracts -- and what deters -- this age group from sticking with the Granite…
Last year Governor Chris Sununu created the 25-member Millennial Advisory Council to explore ways to attract and retain a younger workforce in New…
A Brooklyn-based travel startup is looking to lure tourists to Southern New Hampshire with an outpost of trendy cabins in the woods. The company, called…
Governor Chris Sununu's Millennial Advisory Council is still waiting to hear the governor's feedback on a set of policy recommendations they put together…
A month after issuing an initial set of recommendations on how to make New Hampshire more hospitable to young adults, the Governor’s Millennial Advisory…
The N.H. Economic News Roundup: Private Passenger Rail, City Zoning, & The New Millennial CommissionBoston commuter cities like Nashua are jumping on the chance to develop a private passenger rail, after years of unsuccessful campaigning for a public…
Gov. Chris Sununu held his first meeting with his newly-created millennial advisory council last week.Austen Bernier from the National Forest Foundation…
The scene: the Executive council chambers. The time: 6 p.m. on a Wednesday. The crowd? A mysterious, oft-stereotyped (and sometimes maligned) species,…