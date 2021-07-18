-
Divers will be out in Lake Winnisquam this summer removing invasive milfoil by hand. It’s the first comprehensive attempt to manage the weed in New…
-
State environmental officials are dealing with three new infestations of milfoil.The invasive species has been identified in Pine Island Pond in…
-
New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services officials say they have discovered a dense infestation of milfoil in a popular pond in Bow.Officials…
-
The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has found two more lakes in New Hampshire that have been infested with milfoil, an invasive aquatic…