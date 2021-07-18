-
New Hampshire has abolished capital punishment.The state Senate voted Thursday morning to override Gov. Chris Sununu's veto of the bill to repeal the…
The 12-12 vote means New Hampshire is likely to remain the only state in New England where the death penalty is still on the books.After the vote, backers…
New Hampshire’s only death row inmate Michael Addison is asking the United States Supreme Court to review the state court’s decision to uphold his…
An attorney for Michael Addison is asking the courts to declare the state’s death penalty law unconstitutional. Addison is condemned to death for shooting…
The state’s highest court has ruled that the 2006 killing of a Manchester police officer by Michael Addison is punishable by death. Back in 2008 Jeff…
The state’s highest court will weigh in Thursday on whether Michael Addison’s death sentence is considered fair. This is the first time the N.H. Supreme…
The New Hampshire Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Thursday that for the first time center on the fairness of a death penalty in the state.Michael…
The New Hampshire Supreme Court for the first time will review whether the death sentence given to a man convicted of killing a police officer is fair…
The state’s Corrections Commissioner says his department is preparing to carry out the state’s first execution in more than 70 years.Appearing on NHPR’s…
New Hampshire U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte says she’s pleased with the state Supreme Court's ruling this week to uphold the conviction of Michael…