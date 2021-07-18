meteorology

-
In his new book, The Weather Machine, Andrew Blum explores the people, the technology, and the infrastructure behind the weather forecast we rely on day…
With winter weather on the way, NHPR's Chris Martin sat down to talk to meteorologist Tony Vazzano, who specializes in mountain weather and snow. His…
The polar vortex? Frost-quakes? Winter Storm "Hercules"? Winter weather forecasts have had a decidedly apocalyptic ring to them as of late. And yes, it…
Computers have long been outperforming humans in complex tasks, including predicting the weather. Weather junkies are accustomed to telegenic…
The Lyrids aren't known for their flashy shows, but this year they're getting some help. The height of the showers is expected Sunday morning before dawn, and darker skies will make viewing more exciting.