It's no secret the pandemic has caused general levels of anxiety and depression to rise, and that holds true for young people. The New Hampshire chapter…
New Hampshire Hospital CEO Lori Shibinette says the state needs to tackle the question of how to treat severely mentally ill and violent patients.…
In Depth: N.H. Hospital, Community Mental Health Care, & The Path To StabilityOur series on mental health in New Hampshire concludes with a look at the role of the state psychiatric hospital in responding to crises, and at what…
The Exchange: In-DepthOn the first of our four-day series, we get an overview of mental health care in New Hampshire, including efforts to bolster the…
Our listeners voted for their favorite 2017 episodes of The Exchange. Today, it's our conversation about the controversial Netflix series "Thirteen…
A new, national study has alarming predictions for New Hampshire. The report draws a strong connection between substance abuse and suicide, and says the…
Fifteen years ago, former New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick was attacked by his son, who had an undiagnosed mental illness. Now,…
When police in New Hampshire use deadly force, it’s most likely on someone who is armed, intoxicated and often severely mentally ill. That’s according to…
In a week where violence by and against police has dominated the news, from Louisiana to Minnesota to Texas, we thought we’d take a look at recent police…
New Hampshire has become the first state to launch a campaign solely aimed at breaking down the stigma around mental illness and improving treatment and…