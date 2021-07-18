-
The New Hampshire Bureau of Securities Regulation is not your typical layover on the road to the Democratic nomination for governor. But if anyone can…
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mark Connolly says he’s back in for an upcoming debate on WMUR TV, after labor dispute negotiations at the station…
As New Hampshire students head back to school this week, education is on many parents’ minds. And with the gubernatorial primary less than two weeks away,…
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Mark Connolly says he won’t participate in an upcoming debate on WMUR-TV because of an ongoing labor dispute.In a…
The political arm of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England waded into the Democratic gubernatorial primary Tuesday morning when it endorsed Executive…
New Hampshire’s largest public employee labor union is throwing its weight behind Democrat Colin Van Ostern in his bid for governor. It’s the latest in a…
Mark Connolly is running for Governor. Today, he runs his own small investment company. But his resume runs the spectrum from financial executive to…
It’s still about three months before New Hampshire Democrats decide who their party’s nominee for governor will be. But in pubs, coffee shops, and living…
Mark Connolly On His Run For Governor And Where He Stands On The IssuesDemocrat Mark Connolly is best known for taking on Tyco, bringing in big settlements from large companies as a state securities regulator, and resigning…
Businessman Mark Connolly is running for governor. Connolly announced his candidacy Thursday in Manchester - entering a Democratic field that includes…