-
The word vitamin has only been around for just over 100 years. But today vitamins are a $36 billion dollar-a-year industry. On today’s show, the history…
-
The Run Free Marathon: Victory Without the SweatRunning a marathon is a serious commitment, which is likely why those training for one may talk about little else. If you aren’t an avid runner, odds are…
-
A Concord movie theater turned on a projector before dawn yesterday to show live footage of former resident Guor Marial running in the Olympics.At 5:30…
-
Guor Marial is a South Sudanese refugee who spent his high school years in Concord. He has now qualified to run the Olympic marathon.In the past few weeks…