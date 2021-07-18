-
The Manchester Monarchs are ceasing operations after 18 years of professional hockey in New Hampshire's largest city.The minor league hockey team made the…
-
The new-look Manchester Monarchs host their season opener Friday night.This will be the Monarchs’ inaugural season in the ECHL, formerly known as the East…
-
The Manchester Monarchs will raise the team’s first Calder Cup championship banner Tuesday night.The team clinched the title over the weekend, and will…
-
The Manchester Monarchs are two wins away from the team’s first Calder Cup championship.An overtime goal Sunday gave the Manchester Monarchs a 2-1 victory…
-
In their final season in New Hampshire, the Manchester Monarchs could go out on a high note.The team is headed to its first Calder Cup Finals. Game 1 is…
-
For the first time in franchise history, the Manchester Monarchs are headed to the Calder Cup Finals.The Monarchs finished off a sweep of the Hartford…