With Contracts Approved, Sports Gambling Will Launch Soon in N.H.Officials approved a contract with Boston-based Draft Kings on Monday to bring both in-person and online sports wagering to the state. The Executive…
Analysis: Justice Dept. Reversal Could Cost States $220M in Lottery ProfitsA recent opinion by the U.S. Justice Department has put a handful of states in danger of losing at least $220 million in annual lottery profits that they…
A federal judge has turned down a request by the U.S. Department of Justice to dismiss a lawsuit brought the New Hampshire Lottery Commission.Thursday’s…
The New Hampshire Lottery Commission is suing the Trump Administration over its ability to sell lottery tickets online.In 2011, the U.S. Department of…
Lawyers representing the New Hampshire woman who won $560 million playing Powerball were in court on Tuesday, asking a Superior Court judge to let her…
On Tuesday, a New Hampshire woman will ask a Superior Court judge to let her cross her name off the back of a $560-million winning lottery ticket. It’s…
The state Attorney General’s office says disclosing the name of lottery winners in New Hampshire “is not something done for the sake of curiosity or sales…
N.H. Considers Online Scratch Tickets To Boost Lottery RevenueOnline scratch tickets could soon be a reality in New Hampshire.Lawmakers are betting on this expansion of the New Hampshire state lottery to generate…
Budget writers in the N.H. House are eyeing the lottery game Keno as a way to fund full day kindergarten. The state senate has always opposed Keno and…
On today's show:Civics 101: Congressional CaucusesProducer Leila Day brings us the story of A Park Ranger and a Buffalo Soldier. Listen again at…