-
They can be found shuffling across North State Street on days when the legislative calendar is packed with public hearings. You see them taking notes from…
-
It can be hard to keep track of the details on lobbying spending in New Hampshire. We want to help.Every few months, lobbyists are supposed to file…
-
When you visit the State House in Concord, you might notice some well-dressed people sporting bright orange name tags: lobbyists. What do lobbyists do and…
-
For Linda Saunders Paquette and her staff at New Futures, a nearly all-female lobbying team, learning to navigate uncomfortable interactions with…
-
Congressman Frank Guinta worked the counter -- and met with lobbyists from the National Association of Convenience Stores during a stop at Cumberland…
-
Increasing numbers of tourists turn to websites like craigslist and airbnb.com to find cheaper and more intimate lodging, the short-term vacation rental…