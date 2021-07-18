-
Two liquor store managers have filed a lawsuit alleging the New Hampshire Liquor Commission is effectively forcing them to work Sundays due to a workforce…
The N.H. Liquor Commission says it is going to build new stores along Interstate 95, aiming to capitalize on the highway’s steady stream of motorists.The…
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission has settled a dispute with a former employee who it accused of violating store policy and subsequently fired.Backers…
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is cancelling a $26 million contract with a private software firm, citing poor performance by the company. New…
A Queens, New York man who purchased more than 750 liters of liquor in New Hampshire has pled guilty to violating New York’s liquor distribution laws.…
As the New Hampshire Attorney General continues to examine the legality of the state Liquor Commission’s policies for large all-cash sales at state-run…
A seemingly routine request for a pay raise led to a tense meeting on Wednesday at the State House in Concord, as high ranking employees from the Liquor…
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission will pay an armored car company more than $3 million to collect cash from state-run retail liquor stores. The contract…
Top Shelf: Tito’s Beats Out Hennessy For Best Selling Liquor in N.H.Pour a little out for Hennessy. Tito’s Handmade Vodka outpaced the popular cognac brand as the top selling spirit at New Hampshire’s state-run liquor…
There’s a new section in some state liquor stores this holiday season. It’s hard ciders, but specifically what they’re calling “heritage ciders.” The…