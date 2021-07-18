Life on the Seacoast

-
At thirteen miles in length, New Hampshire has the shortest coastline of any US state (excluding those with no coast at all). But what it lacks in…
Of all the public parks and beaches on New Hampshire’s seacoast, Odiorne Point State Park in Rye may have the most complicated history. For our month-long…
Despite being only 13 miles long, New Hampshire’s coastline has a variety of beaches on offer during the summer, each with its own distinct atmosphere.As…
Surf’s up, boards out. It’s still summer, and there’s still time to get out on the water. On the New Hampshire seacoast, paddleboard yoga is an…
For New Hampshire’s Seacoast, it’s no secret that climate change and the resulting rise in sea-level rise is one of the biggest challenges facing the…
For over 15 years, a full-size backyard croquet court in Rye has attracted attention as one of the Seacoast’s roadside oddities. For our series Life on…
Most knew her as the “Shooting Gallery Lady.” Elizabeth Moreau, a Hampton Beach icon, died of a stroke on Monday night after nearly forty years on the…