Larry Rappaport

-
Three North Country legislators were among those who voted to kill a bill that would have recommended - but not required - elective, electric transmission…
-
A North Country legislator is proposing a law that would require new electric utility lines to be located along existing highways.NHPR’s Chris Jensen…
-
A North Country representative is proposing legislation that would require the Northern Pass Transmission lines to be buried.NHPR’s Chris Jensen…
-
Three representatives from the North Country voted not to kill House Bill 1264 which would have allowed “an individual to choose not to provide…