Infants

    The Exchange
    Replay: Pregnancy During COVID-19
    We focus on pregnancy and giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic. Over the past year, some doctor's appointments have shifted to telehealth, loved…
  • Arts & Culture
    'Fragile Beginnings': When Babies Are Born Too Soon
    NPR Staff
    ,
    In 1963, President John F. Kennedy's son Patrick was born prematurely and died of a respiratory problem that is now routinely treated. In the 50 years since, extraordinary advancements have been made in the field of neonatal intensive care. Dr. Adam Wolfberg explores those triumphs in his new book.
  • Surgeons often need specially designed tools to operate on small children.
    Health
    Wanted: Specially Designed Tools For Pediatric Surgery
    Amy Standen
    ,
    Pediatric surgeons often have to improvise the tools of their trade, because surgical instruments are not often designed specifically for children. Some surgeons are teaming up with engineers to try to change this.