© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

hotel

  • stock photo of gavel
    NH News
    With Hate Crime Assault Case, AG’s New Civil Rights Unit Takes Center Stage
    Todd Bookman
    ,
    Last summer, an alleged attack on a biracial boy in Claremont made national headlines. There were also racially charged incidents at UNH, and on a school…