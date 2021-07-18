-
Executive Council Approves Contracts to Fight Drug CrisisExecutive Councilors approved two contracts Wednesday that provide the state with more funding to address the opioid crisis.About $3 million dollars will…
Alcoholics Anonymous has become a well-known part of recovery, but now, Heroin Anonymous meetings are popping up all over the New Hampshire. The meetings…
Advocates say one of the biggest gaps in the state is access to addiction treatment for pregnant women. And that’s where two women working in the medical…
One impact of the addiction epidemic has been a skyrocketing rise in newborns experiencing withdrawal after being exposed to opioids in the womb. From…
In Manchester, more than 100 people died of overdoses last year.Despite those grim numbers, it’s a surprisingly positive atmosphere on a Thursday night at…
One way that people are trying to help make a difference in New Hampshire's epidemic of addiction is through recovery coaching, a peer-support model…
We kick off the Morning Edition series, Hope on the Front Lines, examining the many efforts around the state helping people overcome addiction. We'll look…
On a Saturday afternoon at the fire department, a handful of people are learning how to use the now widely available overdose-reversal drug Narcan. It’s…
As part of our series Hope on the Front Lines, Morning Edition host Rick Ganley and producer Michael Brindley attended a training in Keene for people…
Hope on the Front Lines was a week-long series focusing on the people and organizations working to make a difference on the front lines of New Hampshire's…