We focus on some of New Hampshire's under-appreciated animals: opossum, porcupine, and fisher. They don't grab headlines like the state's larger wildlife,…
Birds are a good indicator of environmental health, and a recent study shows a drastic decline in the North American bird population - with three billion…
So the thing about “nature shows” - even this one - is that we tend to talk about plant and animal species in pretty independent terms. "The red-tailed…
While dog-or-cat lovers will eagerly describe their pets' adorable habits, biologist and author John Shivik says it's not just pets, but reptiles, fish,…
We couldn't have a Week of Summer Favorites without including moose and loons! For many Granite Staters, these creatures symbolize what makes our wild…
Climate change, which causes rising temperatures, increasingly severe weather events, and shrinking habitats, negatively impacts the moose and loon…
There’s no way around it. This week, Something Wild is a little thick. Like hundreds of pages thick but stay with us. The state’s Wildlife Action Plan is…
The state's new ten-year wildlife action plan was announced last month, laying out priorities for New Hampshire's natural resources and critters. We'll…