gubernatorial

-
Gov. Chris Sununu says he has a model for paid family and medical leave that's voluntary, citing his opposition to the mandatory proposal that passed the…
-
Over the new few months, NHPR is bringing you a new way to experience Granite State stories from a whole new angle — literally. With 360-degree videos…
-
It’s tradition in New Hampshire for the new Governor to meet and greet his constituents following the inauguration. The reception line lets voters come…
-
When Chris Sununu is sworn in as Governor later today, he'll deliver an inaugural speech outlining his vision for state government. But what about the…
-
Democrat Maggie Hassan and Republican Walt Havenstein met in their second televised debate last night on WMUR TV.Governor Hassan and former defense…