grid modernization

-
A Dartmouth study has modeled for the first time that renewable energy upgrades will make the nation's power grid more resilient.Researchers modeled a…
-
State Will Use VW Funds For High-Speed Electric Vehicle Charging Areas On Major N.H. RoadwaysNew Hampshire will soon build high-speed electric vehicle charging stations along major state roadways.Officials have put out a request for proposals to…
-
Energy industry players announced big plans for the future of New Hampshire’s electric grid at a conference in Concord Thursday -- even as some…