There has been a rise in popularity in Greece of extreme leftist and ultra-right parties who are strongly opposed to the painful austerity measures that have been imposed as part of the international bailout.
Greece has been making big cutbacks to its public sector as part of across-the-board austerity measures. This means there are fewer guards protecting the country's cultural heritage, and two recent thefts point to the dangers.
For weeks, it has been assumed that the owners of Greek government bonds would go along with the bond swap deal that was worked out last month. Now there are signs that some bondholders don't like the size of the loss they're in for.
The protracted negotiations have brought up dark memories, especially between Greece and Germany. In the central town of Distomo, site of a Nazi massacre in 1944, the past is still painfully vivid but there's hope for a European future.
The European Union says Greece has made some progress, but not enough, to merit the new bailout it desperately needs to avoid default and keep the euro as its currency. Now, talk is growing about contingency planning if Greece fails to meet the bailout conditions and defaults.
There's no blueprint for a country to declare bankruptcy, so Greece's creditors are sort of making things up as they go along.