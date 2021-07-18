© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Gillian Welch

  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 8.21.16
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelSweet is the Melody/ Iris Dement/ My Life/ Warner BrothersFour Strong Winds/ Makem And Spain/ Sessions, Vol. I/ Red BiddyBells…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 7/19/15
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelCotton Fields Mustard's Retreat The First Album Plus Yellow Room RecordsLove One Another The Infamous Stringdusters Things That…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 5.17.15
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelPastures of Plenty/ Pierce Pettis/ That Kind of Love/ Compass RecordsNine Hours To Go/ Po' Girl/ Home To You/ Nettwerk…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Show Playlist 10/13/13
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelWeary Blues/ Paul Siebel, Roly Salley, Pat Alger, Ron Sutton, Gordon Titcomb, Eric Kaz/ Woodstock Mountains: More Music from Mud…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Show Playlist 2.5.12
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/Artist/Album/LabelCompadres in the Old Sierra/ Late Night Radio/ Late Night Radio/ Late Night RadioDevilsInside my Head/ Kathy Bennett and Thomas…