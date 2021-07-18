-
Ron Cohen, the CEO of New Hampshire gun manufacturer Sig Sauer, has reportedly struck a plea deal with German prosecutors over an illegal arms…
N.H. Firearms CEO Goes on Trial In Germany, With Talk of Plea DealThe CEO of Sig Sauer, one of the country’s largest gun makers with U.S. headquarters in New Hampshire, was in a German courtroom Tuesday for the start of…
CEO of N.H. Gun Maker Facing Five Years in German Prison for Alleged Arms DealHigh ranking members of the Colombian National Police found themselves in Exeter, N.H., in the spring of 2009. They were there to visit arms maker Sig…
As part of a fellowship with the RIAS Berlin Kommission, NHPR's Paige Sutherland will be traveling around Germany for two weeks - meeting with the…
Produced with Emma RuddockIt’s a massive exhibit that takes every place every five years across multiple indoor and outdoor venues in Kassel Germany. We…
Employment prospects for many of Europe's youth are bleak due to the debt crisis and austerity measures. That's not the case in Germany, which has Europe's lowest youth unemployment rate. Part of the reason is an on-the-job apprenticeship system that serves Germany's high-tech economy.
Fairy tales: those moralizing, magical and sometimes disturbing remnants of folklore so frequently recycled on TV and film. Two movie adaptations of the…
