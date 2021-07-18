-
The very first Outside/In book club, featuring a conversation with geologist and writer Lauret Savoy. Lauret Savoy considers fossil hunting and historical…
-
Every other Friday on Morning Edition NHPR’s Sam Evans-Brown tracks down answers to questions about the environment and outdoors for our listeners in a…
-
Today, we're looking skyward to explore the life of geologist Ursula Marvin, who used her exceptional ability to identify minerals to study asteroids.…
-
The battlefield is ancient. Strewn with the debris of generations. Trees splintered, rocks shattered. Neither side will yield this talus slope in the…
-
A hot mass of rock has been forming under the New England region for tens of millions of years now.That’s according to a recent paper published in the…
-
The battlefield is ancient. Strewn with the debris of generations. Trees splintered, rocks shattered. Neither side will yield this talus slope in the…
-
One of those time honored New Year’s traditions is taking stock. Taking stock of the past year, or the past 13,000. When you consider New Hampshire was…
-
This week a sinkhole in Interstate 93 near Concord prompted an emergency road closure and a major traffic jam. Despite the disruption it caused, the…
-
Last month, Fred Prince, a biology professor at Plymouth State University, found and confirmed the first woolly mammoth tooth on land in New Hampshire.So…
-
While New Hampshire may not be known for earthquakes, the town of Merrimack is now host to the Granite State’s first seismograph available for public…