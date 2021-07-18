© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Forests

    NH News
    N.H. Officials to Hold Forest Action Plan Hearings
    Associated Press
    ,
    The New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands is working on the Forest Action Plan 2020, which will assess current forest conditions and trends as well…
    Word of Mouth
    Forest and the Trees
    Erika Janik
    ,
    Running for office in NH is more than kissing babies and shaking hands. There are qualifications to meet, paperwork to be filed, yard signs to be placed……
    NH News
    Outside/In: Mysteries in the Woods
    On today's show, two stories about mysterious things in the woods: mushrooms and maple. First, if you want to eat wild mushrooms - and lots of people do -…
    NH News
    Shaheen, Collins Introduce Bill to Support New England Timber Market
    Associated Press
    ,
    New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Maine Sen. Susan Collins have introduced a bill that would help timber markets in New England.The bill would…