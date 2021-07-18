-
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, had its funding expire last month due to the partial government shutdown. But New Hampshire and…
A controversial bill to reform food stamp eligibility drew opposition earlier this year, in part, after revelations it was being pushed by an out-of-state…
Independent grocery stores around New Hampshire are launching a new incentive program to help food stamp recipients pay for local vegetables. Starting in…
For someone struggling to feed themselves or their family, it can be hard to eat healthy. Fresh produce is expensive. The offerings from food pantries or…
The head of the state's food stamp program gave testimony Wednesday that rebutted supporters of a bill that aims to reduce eligibility for the program.…
When it comes to Senate Bill 7, which lowers the income threshold for food-stamp eligibility, among other changes, Democratic state senator Dan Feltes has…
For conservatives, the idea makes common sense: Require people who receive government assistance, such as food stamps, to hold a job or engage in…
In a tie vote on Tuesday, the Senate Finance Committee put the brakes on a bill that would make it harder to get food stamps in New Hampshire. The bill…
A bill that would reduce the number of people who can receive food stamps in New Hampshire cleared the Senate Thursday along party lines.According to the…
A bill in the state Senate would tighten eligibility for SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps. That bill was written, in part, by a conservative,…