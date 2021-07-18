-
Governor Chris Sununu is reversing his decision to opt out of the national first responders network FirstNet.Earlier this month, New Hampshire became the…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu announced his decision for New Hampshire to opt out of FirstNet at the beginning of December.FirstNet is a federal communications…
-
New Hampshire becomes the first state to opt out of FirstNet, a federal program designed to help first responders better communicate across the country.…
-
New Hampshire has become the first state to opt out of FirstNet - a federal program designed to help first responders better communicate across the…
-
The First Responder Network Authority, or FirstNet, is a federal program created by Congress in 2012 in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Police and…