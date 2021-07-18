-
Congresswoman Annie Kuster toured a dairy operation in Claremont, New Hampshire Tuesday, talking with local farmers about the escalating trade war and…
-
New Hampshire’s farm legacy extends to the very beginning of our state’s history, when farmers from over-crowded areas in southern New England started to…
-
Second District Congresswoman Ann McLane Kuster was swept into office in the last election amid a storm of anti-incumbent feeling in the Granite State. In…
-
Congress is in the midst of renewing this giant legislation, after missing its first deadline to do so. And New Hampshire farmers are keeping an eye on…