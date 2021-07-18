-
After the recent crisis, the Greek economy is only slightly more stable ground. Meanwhile, economic uncertainty afflicts other countries in the Eurozone,…
-
The European economy has been struggling for the past half-decade, now the latest trouble comes from Cyprus. Although tiny in size, many worry that its…
-
It's A 'Victory,' Not A Bailout, Spain's Leader SaysBut most Spaniards don't buy that. With its banks ailing, the country becomes the fourth eurozone member to get a financial rescue. But there are still plenty of skeptics who question whether it will work.
-
Spain's borrowing costs have risen sharply, renewing fears that Europe's fourth-largest economy could be headed for a major crisis. The country has slashed billions in spending, but unemployment and debt are still rising. Many are wondering whether the austerity could be doing more harm than good.
-
To people not directly involved in fixing, analyzing, or monitoring the Eurozone crisis, it can take on the character of black magic. And it’s easy to think that the dark
-
-
There has been a rise in popularity in Greece of extreme leftist and ultra-right parties who are strongly opposed to the painful austerity measures that have been imposed as part of the international bailout.
-
"Nobody's out buying bars right now," he says. "Banks in Spain are not lending a cent — a euro cent."
-
For weeks, it has been assumed that the owners of Greek government bonds would go along with the bond swap deal that was worked out last month. Now there are signs that some bondholders don't like the size of the loss they're in for.
-
In an interview with NPR, Lagarde said the loose governmental nature of the union is a problem, a challenge and perhaps a solution.