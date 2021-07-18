election security

-
An investigation into vote discrepancies in Windham's 2020 election concluded last week, when auditors issued a report explaining that folded were misread by some ballot counting devices. But state officials are still figuring out the price tag for that investigation — and how to pay for it.
-
After spending the last three weeks carefully recounting ballots, inspecting the vote counting machines and otherwise examining discrepancies in the 2020…
-
Auditors have found no evidence of fraud or political bias in a controversial New Hampshire election that has drawn the interest of Donald Trump.The…
-
Overall, the 2020 election went smoothly in New Hampshire — but there’s still one lingering question that hasn’t been answered: What happened with the…
-
A recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found that 41% percent of Americans "do not think the country is prepared to protect the U.S. election system from…
-
New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner has long projected confidence about the security of the state’s elections. In the fall of 2016, as national…