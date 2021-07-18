© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Eating In

  • Health
    Roving Butchers: An Edible Minute
    Sean Hurley
    ,
    Maybe it’s all the knives, or the blood. But there’s something a little eerie about a slaughterhouse on wheels.If you raise chickens, or lamb, or hunt…
  • Health
    Hailing Heritage Poultry in New Hampshire
    All this week, during our Food series, we've been using terms like organic, localvore, and sustainability.But a couple of poultry farmers in Barrington…
  • Health
    Working It Out Live: Food and the Economy
    The recession took a big bite out of the household food budget. How did the lean times change us? This hour on Working It Out Live, we follow the chain of…
  • grannysmithapple051510.jpg
    Health
    How Do You Like Them Apples?
    All this week NHPR has been taking you to dinner.Today, we move on to dessert… on our plate, apple pie.The apple is one of the most common fruits.As part…
  • Health
    Food Safety
    Laura Knoy
    ,
    Recent food scares from lettuce, spinach and peanut butter show that we are far away from keeping out food safe. We’ll look at the issue of food safety,…
  • Health
    Modern Gleaners: An Edible Minute
    Sean Hurley
    ,
    When the farmer shuts down his combine, there’s nothing left but a stubbled plain. You might think the harvesting is done. But that’s when the gleaners…
  • Health
    Cooking: A Recession Survival Tool
    All this week in our series “Eating In”, NHPR has been looking at food – where we get it today and where it might come from tomorrow. For a lot of people,…
  • Health
    Incomes Down - Snacking Up
    In the course of the great recession, household incomes went down and food prices went up. The combination did no favors for the American diet. Sales for…
  • Health
    Local Farmers, Grocers Clash Over Food Safety
    Major grocery chains in the region have jumped in on the buy local movement.They’ve been finding local suppliers for many of their fruits and…
  • abbygrill.jpg
    Health
    Abby Grills
    To wrap up “Eating In”, this week’s series on food, we invited our program director Abby Goldstein, quite the foodie, to talk about her grilling lesson…
Load More