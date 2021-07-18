-
Numerous employees were laid off today today at Oracle + Dyn in Manchester, one of the Millyard's biggest employers.Oracle has been conducting layoffs…
A group of New Hampshire investors are launching the largest seed stage venture capital fund in state history.More than 40 individuals, including some…
Dyn, a Manchester-based internet service provider, has been acquired by Oracle. The two companies announced the deal Monday morning. The terms was not…
Last week, the Manchester-based company Dyn was the subject of a DDOS cyberattack that brought down major websites like Twitter and the Boston Globe for…
About 60 9th grade students in Manchester High School West are participating in a new science-focused magnet program called STEAM Ahead, this year. The…