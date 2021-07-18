drug monitoring

-
Since 2011, authorities have attempted to curb the growing opioid epidemic by monitoring prescribers, limiting doses, and cracking down on so-called pill…
Dozens of states electronically track the prescriptions for powerful narcotics like Vicodin and OxyContin to root out pill-shopping patients and unscrupulous doctors. But in California, a relentless budget crisis is threatening that system and causing deep concern among doctors and law enforcement.
A governor’s commission has released a report detailing surprising levels of prescription drug abuse in New Hampshire. The commission’s findings give…