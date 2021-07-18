dover school district

-
The national office of the NAACP will investigate recent incidents of alleged racism in Dover and Hampton public schools, according to local officials…
A bill to legalize recreational marijuana gets a hearing in Concord. A seemingly routine request for a pay raise at the Executive Council became a tense…
Dover school officials say they won't heed renewed calls from regional NAACP leaders for a teacher at the center of a racist controversy to be fired.Dover…
Around 200 Seacoast-area residents met Wednesday night to talk about their community’s relationship to race and stereotypes.The forum was part of the…
Dover residents can delve into their experiences with racism and stereotypes at a forum at the city's high school tonight.The district organized the…