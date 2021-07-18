Dept. of Interior

-
The U.S. Interior Department is rolling back a change to a major conservation grant program that had raised concerns among New Hampshire lawmakers.The…
-
U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt was in New Hampshire Wednesday, touring the Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge.Bernhardt’s visit came just before…
-
Federal officials will be in Concord today to talk about a sweeping proposal to open most of the nation's coastline to new oil and gas drilling.The North…
-
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke stopped at the Bass Pro Shop in Hooksett Tuesday afternoon, appearing with Governor Chris Sonunu and State Fish and Game…