© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Deafness

  • Altered Prospective Student.jpg
    NH News
    Sign Language Puts Some N.H. College Grads On Path To Job Security
    Nine UNH-Manchester students are graduating this year with degrees in American Sign Language Interpretation. The college hosts one of just 13 accredited…
  • sign.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Sign Language for Science
    Imagine trying to learn astrophysics without using the word “light-year”. Or study biology without being able to say “photosynthesis”. That’s the dilemma…
  • A schoolboy with a cochlear implant listens to his teacher during lessons at a school for the hearing impaired in Germany. The implants have dramatically changed the way deaf children learn and transition out of schools for the deaf and into classrooms with non-disabled students.
    All Things Considered
    Cochlear Implants Redefine What It Means To Be Deaf
    NPR Staff
    ,
    Recent advances in medicine and technology are now reshaping what it means to be deaf in America. With the new implants, children who could never hear a sound are now adults who can hear everything. That advance is having a dramatic impact on the nation's historic deaf schools as well as the lives of the deaf.