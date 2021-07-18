david watters

-
New Hampshire colleges, trade workers and policy makers have high hopes for job growth in the Northeast’s burgeoning offshore wind industry, even if we’re…
The New Hampshire state Senate on Thursday advanced a plan to require utility investment in large offshore wind energy projects and other renewable…
State senators are working on a bill that would have New Hampshire spur the development of major offshore wind projects and other renewable energy in the…
State legislators will consider how to prepare New Hampshire for the effects of climate change this session – including with one bill that would help…