Dartmouth Football

Derek Kyler and Drew Estrada teamed for two late touchdowns as Dartmouth scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to rally past upset-minded Brown 29-23 on…
Jared Gerbino threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, backup Derek Kyler threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and Dartmouth beat Yale 42-10 on…
John Lovett ran for two touchdowns and Princeton held off Dartmouth to claim first place in the Ivy League with a 14-9 victory Saturday in a showdown…
Quarterback Jared Gerbino had 24 rushes for 183 yards and a touchdown and Rashaad Cooper added 117 yards and a score on just 11 carries as Dartmouth…