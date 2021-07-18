dairy farmers relief fund

-
We talk with Shawn Jasper, the Commissioner of N.H.'s Department of Agriculture, Markets, and Food. A little over a year ago, Jasper handed in his gavel…
The New Hampshire Young Farmers have spent the last week donating milk to food pantries across the state. It's a way to show support for dairy farmers as…
Some in New Hampshire’s struggling dairy industry have had to adapt to survive. One old farm, though, has found a way to keep the family business going.…
The New Hampshire House voted Thursday to distribute $2 million dollars to dairy farmers hurt by last year’s drought.After nearly an hour of debate,…