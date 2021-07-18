Coronavirus Coverage

-
The Biden administration announced last week that cases of long COVID could be considered a disability under civil rights law. Doctors in New Hampshire are seeing the toll of long COVID on patients, some of whom can't return to work and have had symptoms for over a year.
Escucha las noticias de New Hampshire y una entrevista con un Cubano viviendo en Boston sobre lo que ha pasado en su país natal.
COVID-19 cases have increased in New Hampshire in the past few weeks. The Delta variant of the virus is rapidly spreading throughout the U.S. This week, the total number of people in New Hampshire who’ve tested positive for the virus since last March hit 100,000.
Overtime: How the Pandemic Gave Jen Legay the Breathing Room to Recenter Herself, Her Family, and Her Priorities.Pile driving can be incredibly demanding, with long days of physical work and commutes across state lines. And so when the pandemic hit, and Jen Legay got laid off, the newfound time was actually refreshing.
The 'summer stipend' program is now open, the governor announced.
Numbers provided by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services show that New Hampshire boasts one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, but not all towns in the state are not evenly protected. As Delta spreads through New England, Granite Staters could begin to observe “two New Hampshires.”
Reversing a months-long downward trend, deaths from COVID-19 have begun rising steadily this week. More than 99% of the recent fatalities were among people who had not been vaccinated.
In advance of the end of the federal eviction moratorium at the end of the month, New Hampshire advocates are working to help the state’s immigrant…