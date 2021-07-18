-
Steve Stepanek called it “the big reveal.”He paused for effect. He then donned a red Keep America Great ball cap and announced:“I’ve been in the closet…
-
Corey Lewandowski says he won't run for U.S. Senate in 2020.President Trump's former campaign manager announced his decision today on Twitter.The…
-
A few dozen backers of President Trump, including his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, took to the street outside the Manchester office of U.S.…
-
Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, has refused to answer most questions congressional Democrats put to him Tuesday about alleged…
-
Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump's former campaign manager who is considering a run for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire in 2020, is testifying before the U.S.…
-
President Donald Trump on Thursday threw his support behind his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, who is considering a run for Senate in his…
-
Lawyers for President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and his neighbors on Wednesday said they have resolved most of the issues…
-
New Hampshire political operative Corey Lewandowski will be at Harvard this Fall. The former campaign manager for President Donald Trump was chosen this…
-
Neighbors of President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski say he harassed them in a land dispute and threatened to use his…
-
President Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, was back in New Hampshire a day after quitting the Washington lobbying firm he…