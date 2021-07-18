-
We talk to the authors of a new book, "The Truth About College Admission: The Family Guide to Getting In and Staying Together." As college admission…
-
50 high-profile cases of college admissions fraud made public by the FBI last week have ignited a national conversation on college admission and wealth.…
-
On Wednesday, January 23rd, The Exchange is looking at paying for college. As application deadlines loom and students begin to hear back from schools,…
-
A new national study finds high school graduation requirements in New Hampshire don’t align with criteria for college admissions.The research from the…
-
Going to College Without Going Deep Into DebtAs the annual trek back to campus begins, we examine the options available to cover those hefty tuition bills, including new types of loans, grants and…
-
For Chinese students, getting into an American college is a sign of prestige - but that prestige has incentivized fraudulent essays, faked sat scores, and…
-
It’s crunch time for many High School seniors putting finishing touches on essays and collecting recommendations in hope of landing that acceptance letter…
-
We’re continuing our series “A Matter of Degrees” with a look at what it means to be college ready. A common complaint is that freshmen arrive without the…