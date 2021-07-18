Civics Shorts

-
The Supreme Court of the United States (or SCOTUS) releases a fresh batch of decisions every May and June (and sometimes into July). But how does a case…
-
The electoral college has been called “complicated and confusing.” But our Civics 101 Shorts series eat “complicated and confusing” for breakfast! This…
-
The United States government spreads power across three branches of government: the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. Why three branches?…
-
Every ten years the United States government tries to count every person in the country with a census. What is the census? Why does the government need to…
-
The CDC, or the Centers for Disease Control, have been in the news a lot lately. But what is the CDC? And what does it do? Today’s Civics Short, designed…
-
A presidential election occurs every four years in this country. But how do you actually run for president? Who gets to do it? How do you launch a…