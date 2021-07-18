-
It was a disappointing night for Chris Christie supporters in Nashua Tuesday night. The New Jersey Governor finished near the bottom of the Republican…
After nearly 80 town halls in New Hampshire this Primary campaign, Chris Christie wrapped up his final one in Manchester Monday night.The New Jersey…
Would-be Presidents are making their final pitches to New Hampshire voters in advance of tomorrow's presidential primary. GOP candidates are crisscrossing…
Back in April, Shooter’s Pub in Exeter played host to one of Chris Christie’s first town halls in New Hampshire.That was months before the New Jersey…
In New Jersey Chris Christie is known for his brash style of speaking and governing. His campaign in the so-called "establishment track" has often…
Victory in the New Hampshire Primary is usually counted in one way: the candidate with the most vote wins.But there’s another measure of primary success,…
In the final stretch before the New Hampshire Primary – Republican Chris Christie added another top state lawmaker to his list of New Hampshire…
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has visited New Hampshire more than 60 times and held dozens of town halls since he first announced he…
In this year's Republican presidential primary, much has been made about a division between insiders and outsiders. But in New Hampshire, perhaps the most…
With every day that passes leading up to the New Hampshire primary, the pressure builds on Republican presidential hopefuls looking to make a splash…