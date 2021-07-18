-
We follow up on the Concord Monitor’s series, Fighting Back: Confronting Domestic Violence In New Hampshire, by looking at what a person needs when they…
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Molly Kelly says a federal report that found the Division of Children, Youth and Families failing to meet basic…
New Hampshire's new child advocate is pressing for changes to the law to strengthen her office's ability to protect the state's most vulnerable…
A state health official from New Jersey has been tapped to serve as the new leader of New Hampshire’s Division of Children, Youth and Families. The Deputy…
As the opioid crisis continues to rupture families, the emotional impact on children is widespread. In some school districts, mental health experts are…
Despite a push from all sides, New Hampshire’s child protection agency is still struggling to correct staffing issues and case backlogs.The state’s…
A recent Concord Monitor series examines the many problems at New Hampshire's Division of Children, Youth and Families, including child abuse cases where…
A ruling in a high-profile case involving the state's child protection agency, the Division for Children, Youth and Families, may clear the way for…
New Hampshire lawmakers met Friday to discuss policy changes to better protect at-risk kids. The effort comes on the heels of an outside review that…
The state Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday on whether a lawsuit over the state’s handling of child abuse and neglect cases should be open to the…