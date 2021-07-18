-
The Balsams Resort, a historic grand hotel in Dixville Notch, is for sale. The developers working to restore the hotel have been struggling to find…
New law aims to improve safety of public sector workersGov. Chris Sununu was surrounded by the family of a deceased highway department worker as he signed…
For the first part of our series, Going Local, we look at the Great North Woods. The very top of our state, with its small towns and expansive outdoor…
The redevelopment team of the Balsams Grand Resort says it has withdrawn its application for a $28 million loan guarantee through the New Hampshire…
The Balsams Resort in Dixville Notch is one of New Hampshire's historic grand hotels. The expansive property sits on about 11,000 acres which include a…
The Coos Planning Board meets Tuesday night in Lancaster to consider a plan to greatly expand the ski area at the Balsams, including a proposal to clear…
The plan to spend about $2.8 million to fix 1.8 miles of Golf Links Road, which connects the now-closed hotel with the golf course, got mixed reactions at…
The department of transportation is holding a meeting this afternoon in Colebrook to discuss one of two projects that will significantly benefit the…
This summer the state plans to help the developers of the Balsams by spending almost $3 million to fix a 1.8 mile road at the resort.The seasonal Golf…
Northern Pass has invested $2 million in the Balsams, developer Les Otten said Monday night at a public hearing in Colebrook, according to a transcript…