New federal research shows drought can increase the risk of unsafe arsenic levels in private drinking water wells -- especially in New Hampshire, Maine…
The state has a new effort to protect low-income pregnant women and their babies from arsenic exposure using the WIC food assistance program.The program…
Researchers at Dartmouth College are studying ways that doctors can encourage more homeowners to test their private water wells for toxins such as…
As the state works toward sharply lowering its limit on arsenic in drinking water by mid-2021, recent testing data shows dozens of public water systems…
Governor Chris Sununu on Friday signed a bill adopting a stricter limit on arsenic in the state's drinking water.The new standard will require local water…
A bill that would sharply lower the state's drinking water limit on arsenic has passed the state Senate.Right now, New Hampshire uses the federal arsenic…
With the governor signaling support for offshore wind energy, we talk with environmental reporter Annie Ropeik. We also discuss new limits on PFAS…
State regulators want to cut their limit on arsenic in drinking water in half – and their research shows the change could save lives.A bill in the…
Governor Chris Sununu has signaled he’ll sign a pair of energy-related bills approved by legislators at the end of session last week.One gives lawmakers…
A new version of a bill in the state Legislature could require environmental officials to devise a stricter limit on arsenic in drinking water.Rep. Mindi…